Nick Welsh’s article regarding the repainting of the Light Blue Line contains some very good points for us locals to consider. However, it potentially misses a rather fundamental point that could render the issue moot.

I suggest doing a bit of research with the UCSB Geology professors. Last time I spoke with them, they pointed out that while well intentioned, the Blue Line was erroneous. According to them, Santa Barbara sits on a junction of plates. The process of plate tectonics is forecasted to lift the Santa Barbara local coastline more than the projected rise of sea level.

Oops.

As I am not a geologist, all of that to which I can attest is the years ago hearsay from the geologists who, during the raging politics of the original flap regarding painting the line, decided to walk softly. Not stupid.

Can you imagine how explosive an article might be if it were to place the Blue Line logic into the realm of “alternative facts”? If proven true, can you imagine the embarrassment of many of our vocal politicos and the “holier than thou” elements of the Environmental Community?

Fun.

Editor’s Note: We asked UCSB Geology about this and learned that while uplift could compensate for sea level rise, it could just as easily cause areas to sink.

