Public Safety Fatal Collision on 101 Under Investigation Driver Succumbed to Injuries at the Scene, Authorities Say

A fatal collision occurred early in the afternoon on Monday on the 101 near the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, just north of Vista Point. The driver of the vehicle, a 51-year-old Santa Barbara resident, succumbed to “major injuries” sustained during the accident.

According to a statement from Jonathan Gutierrez, Public Information Officer for California Highway Patrol, a black Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on the 101 “at an undetermined speed,” when the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, veered too far to the right and off the shoulder of the road, colliding into a dirt embankment.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Public Information Officer Daniel Bertucelli said the accident required “heavy extraction,” and resulted in traffic restrictions in the area.

This collision is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, or the events leading up to it, please contact Officer Sims at the CHP Santa Barbara Area office at (805) 967-1234.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Add to Favorites