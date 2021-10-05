‘Neon Night’ Art Show and Sale at Commen Unity

More Like This

On Saturday, October 9, two Santa Barbara–based artists who have been working with neon are having a show together for the first time. Artists Rod Lathim and Chris Gocong invite the public to join them at Commen Unity, an art space located at 223 Anacapa Street in the Funk Zone. The event runs 5-9 p.m. and includes a deejay, refreshments, and a raffle, along with the opportunity to see and purchase neon works of art. Lathim will be familiar to many as the founding artistic director of Access Theater and chair of the board of the Marjorie Luke Theatre. Gocong, a graduate of Carpinteria High and Cal Poly, played linebacker in the NFL for six seasons, three with the Philadelphia Eagles and another three with the Cleveland Browns.

