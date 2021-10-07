Letters Harmon: A Problem Solver

As a former Santa Barbara city councilmember and current member of the County Board of Supervisors, I have worked with many local elected officials. City Councilmember Meagan Harmon is up there with the best of them. I enthusiastically support her campaign for another term.

Meagan hit the ground running when she joined the council in 2019. She is a passionate and highly effective representative, who does an excellent job representing needs and priorities of local residents and our community. From the get-go she has been a strong advocate for environmental protections, more affordable housing, tenant rights, and less red tape for local businesses.

Meagan has accomplished much in her short tenure on the council. The closure of State Street to traffic and creation of the State Street Promenade is a perfect example, as are the reforms and improvements in the city’s Community Development Department.

In an age of political disagreement and divisiveness, Meagan has consistently proven to be a collaborative problem solver who can work with many stakeholders and interests to create real change and get things done. This is exactly the kind of leadership the city needs right now.

I am proud to endorse Meagan Harmon for City Council.

