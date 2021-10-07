Letters Please Vote for Randy Rowse

My wife and I have walked for Randy Rowse since mid-August and repeatedly heard “we need change” at the mayoral level — a true leader who focuses on our local issues and concerns — not someone entrenched in partisan politics who marches to the party message that often is unrelated to local issues.

I’m thus disturbed by reports that the incumbent’s campaign canvassers are mislabeling Randy in the most partisan terms, even though he’s the only nonpartisan mayoral candidate and has long had no party affiliation. Spreading toxic misinformation shows the mayor doesn’t understand voters’ concerns, and only reinforces Randy’s major point: we need change to rid City Hall of partisan politics and regain a local focus.

We recently met a woman who was initially hesitant to speak with us because she had been misled about Randy’s political positions. Only one plausible reason explains these lies that are unfortunately part of today’s politicized climate: the incumbent’s campaign uses desperate tactics because Randy’s candidacy threatens her re-election and reaffirms her numerous mayoral missteps.

With ballots now in hand, please vote for Randy Rowse. He will never forget who he works for — all of us!

