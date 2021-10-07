Announcement Virtual Volunteers Needed at the Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries

Are you looking for a fun and meaningful volunteer opportunity? Would you like to assist in enhancing library services and programming in your area? The Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries are currently accepting applications for adults eager to get involved in their community by volunteering online for the library.

We are welcoming applications for volunteers who are interested in making a difference by providing homework help for K – 8 students to succeed academically through the library’s online after-school program by becoming Homework Help coaches. Homework Help coaches tutor remotely from home and assist students with math problems, look over English essays, and help with research. Coaches also receive training on using the library’s homework help resources, including BrainFuse HelpNow! and ProQuest Homework Central. Tutoring sessions are held by appointment on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Volunteers with experience teaching to the Common Core standards are highly desired and encouraged to apply.

Library volunteers come from all walks of life: students, seniors, youth and community service organizations, religious groups, and corporations. Volunteers are vitally important in providing quality service to children in our community. As a library volunteer, you will help enhance and expand the Homework Help program. Individuals with a variety of skills, interests, and abilities are needed to work with children of diverse backgrounds from our community and help enrich the lives of others.

If you are interested in volunteering, please fill out an application found on our website here.

For more information, please contact Supervising Librarian Brent Field at BField@cityofgoleta.org or (805) 690-5137.

This project at the Goleta Valley Library is funded with a grant from the California Adult Education Program and generous support from the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library.

