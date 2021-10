More Like This

It might be interesting to know who is bankrolling the obviously well-financed mayoral campaign of Randy Rowse. It was noticeable that he began advertising — including presumably expensive advertising on TV — a full month earlier than the other candidates. So, who’s paying?

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.