Letters Harmon for City Council

I support the election of Meagan Harmon to the Santa Barbara City Council. I am from Santa Barbara, and even though I do not currently live Santa Barbara full time, my work statewide with the California Coastal Commission underscores the critical importance of having a voice from the S.B. community on the statewide coastal planning commission.

In the few months that Meagan has been a member of the Coastal Commission, she has demonstrated outstanding skills and balance across an array of coastal resource protection, access, and development issues. Santa Barbara should be proud to once again have a local resident on the CCC and should elect Meagan Harmon to the City Council in order to ensure she has the opportunity to continue to represent Santa Barbara, and all Californians, on the CCC.

Editor’s Note: The commissioners are chosen from among elected officials and the general public, six each.

Add to Favorites