Public Safety Alisal Fire Reaches 6,000 Acres and Zero Containment [Update] Alisal Fire: Fight for Tajiguas Landfill

Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig | Credit: Daniel Dreifuss (file)

[Update: Oct. 12, 11:00 a.m.] Helicopters are now in Refugio Canyon, hitting flareups occurring on the east-side ridge of the canyon. The Alisal Fire crossed Refugio Creek from east to west, said Eric Hvolboll on the Alegria Ranch, and was headed into heavy brush along Refugio Road south of the Circle Bar B Ranch. The ‘copters are using the Alegria’s reservoir to load their buckets, Hvolboll said.

Winds diminished from gusts of 35 mph to about 27 currently, blowing steadily out of the northwest at 14 mph, allowing the helicopters to fly in blowy conditions.

[Update: Oct. 12, 10 a.m.] The Alisal Fire burned its way down the south-facing mountainsides last night from Lake Alisal — located on the other side of the ridge line — all the way down to the coast by Refugio and Tajiguas canyons, where it made a run at the county’s new multimillion-dollar recycling plant located at the Tajiguas Landfill. “We have an active fire on both sides of Highway 101,” County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig told the county supervisors at a special briefing this morning. “It made a run at the landfill last night. We made a stand.” Only minimal damage was sustained, he said, but no homes in the nearby canyons were damaged as far as he knew. “We have structure protection in place on Refugio Road there,” Hartwig said.

Hartwig apologized for not having better news to report. The winds remain sufficiently erratic, he said, that it’s not safe to deploy firefighting aircraft. He said he expects the conditions to shift later this morning. When that happens, he said, the projection is that we’ll get an “onshore flow” that will chase the fire up the canyons in daylight hours and then reverse course — as is customary for such winds — back downslope after the sun sets.

It was not clear how many planes are currently at the Alisal Fire’s disposal and how many are on call, but Hartwig said he’s attempting to get his hands on as many as possible to beat back a fire that’s already burned about 6,000 acres and is currently projected to burn up to 7,500.

Kelly Hubbard, director, S.B. County Office of Emergency Management | Credit: Len Wood / Santa Maria Times (file)

Hartwig estimated about 600 firefighters have been deployed so far. To date, he added, only minimal damage was done to a chipper left in a field near the county’s ReSource Center, or materials recovery facility (MRF), located at Tajiguas Landfill. The ReSource Center is part of a vast $150 million project recently completed at the landfill to convert as much of the organic material deposited at the landfill into methane or compost while maximizing the quantity of recyclable materials extracted and sold on the global recycling market. Hartwig noted that the piping through which methane gas is fed may have sustained damage from the fire. Likewise, he said, the fire got close enough to threaten a new wood-chipping component of the expanded landfill operations. “We have resources on it as we speak,” he said.

Kelly Hubbard, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management, stated that 18 individuals spent the night at the county’s evacuation center located at Dos Pueblos High School. Of those, she said 14 were Amtrak train passengers whose journey yesterday was cut short by the fire. Another four were residents of the area.

Hubbard repeated that mandatory evacuation orders are still in place, that the freeway — between Highway 1 near Lompoc and Winchester Canyon in Goleta — is still off-limits, and that evacuation warnings should be heeded. For those wondering whether they are affected by either, she directed them to the website ReadySBC.org.

The view of the Alisal Fire from Refugio Canyon. | Credit: Erick Madrid

[Original Story] Although the winds have subsided from the violent gusts that raked the county yesterday, the Alisal Fire has continued to expand during the night and is now estimated at 6,000 acres. When the fire was first reported early yesterday afternoon, it was estimated at 100 acres. Roughly 600 firefighting personnel are on the scene, County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason reported, and if the winds allow, firefighting planes will get airborne and be deployed in the containment battle.

In the meantime, Highway 101 remains closed off to traffic in both north and south directions between Highway 1 and Winchester Canyon Road/Cathedral Oaks, and at Highway 1 outside Lompoc.

Credit: Mike Eliason/S.B. County Fire Dept.

Mandatory evacuation orders — that’s “orders,” not warnings — remain in effect as well for anyone living in Arroyo Hondo Canyon, Refugio Canyon, and the area between El Capitán State Beach and West Camino Cielo. Reportedly as many as 150 homes are potentially threatened. To date, one outbuilding has been destroyed and one truck jackknifed on the freeway.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the area east of El Capitán State Beach Park, west of Dos Pueblos Canyon Road and south of West Camino Cielo. Emergency-response planners are urging residents to be prepared to bolt upon a moment’s notice.

In the meantime, the Earl Warren Showgrounds have been opened up to anyone with animals in the affected area.

The 101 remained closed both for public safety — the fire and smoke were making visibility very poor at times — and to allow fire engines and dozer crews to come and go quickly, said Jim Shivers, spokesperson for Caltrans. Any reopening depended on fire conditions, he said.

Credit | Mike Eliason/S.B. County Fire Dept.

The 154 through the San Marcos Pass is open and remains the alternate route for travel between Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley. It was congested just east of Lake Cachuma this morning, said Shivers, and dozens of cars waited in line at the 101 intersection this morning. “A big dose of patience is needed today,” Shivers said.

For the longer haul and larger trucks, Interstate 5 remained the best option for travel through Central California. To reach the coast from the 5, Shivers suggested highway 46 East was a faster and safer route than the twisting narrows of Highway 166 near Santa Maria. The 46 leaves the 5 in the Lost Hills area and heads toward Paso Robles.

You can read our initial reporting of the brush fire on Monday, October 11, here.

At ReadySBC.org, residents can type their address into the evacuation map for the Alisal Fire to learn if they are in the red mandatory order zone and must leave immediately, or the yellow warning zone that advises to get ready to leave.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Add to Favorites