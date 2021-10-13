Letters Support for Reed

I am supporting Barrett Reed for the non-partisan position of Fourth District representative to City Council.

Running against him is incumbent Kristen Sneddon who is playing “politics as usual” by misleadingly calling her opponent, Reed, a developer when he remodels properties adding little or no square footage. Yet she has no experience in developing, improving or providing much needed S.B. housing herself.

Sneddon is good at making suggestions and mentions things she supports but has done nothing specific during her four years in office, although she does claim she is a good listener. Unfortunately, she is a good listener when it comes to the commands of her affiliated party and Mayor Murillo by taking positions on federal and state issues the City Council has no authority over, neglecting the urgent needs of Santa Barbara. She has done nothing for District Four’s Hale Park or fund fire mitigation within her district, the latter was a goat project funded through a neighborhood group without her help.

On the other hand, challenger Barrett donated and supported the fire mitigation project and supports local efforts privately trying now to be elected to help through public office. Born and raised in S.B., Reed is married to a S.B. schoolteacher and served on the City Planning Commission. Time for a change and hope you will vote for Barrett Reed for Fourth District City Council.

