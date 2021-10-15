Real Estate The Easter Team Wraps Up Successful Food Drive

Shown left to right: Kevin Easter, Leigh Beermann, Taylor Phillips, Brooke Ebner, Gloria Easter & Jenny Easter

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce The Easter Team from our Santa Barbara and Montecito offices raised thousands of dollars and kept food shelves stocked for the summer with their Stone Soup food drive, a two-month effort on behalf of at-risk and low-income residents in the community.

Successful in spreading awareness about the drive to local news and friends, family, and clientele, The Easter Team had food and monetary donations collected at downtown Santa Barbara’s Unity Shoppe from August to September. Thanks to many sponsors and donors, the organization’s shelves were filled to the brim with fresh food, non-perishables, and other items for locals most in need.

“Summer is a particularly difficult time for our client families as children are home from school and need three solid meals. This year we were very grateful for The Easter Team’s food collection initiative, which helped us fill empty shelves with nutritious foods,” said Pat Hitchcock, Donor Relations Director of Unity Shoppe.

“Doing good and giving back is at the core of the Easter Team’s values. As a service to our community, we are committed to our efforts in helping the Unity Shoppe fill its shelves in this summer’s Stone Soup food drive,” said Gloria Easter, team lead.

Unity Shoppe is a hallmark nonprofit that collects donations for people in the city who need it the most, providing low-cost clothing, household items, groceries, and more. It is just one of the many local resources the community-oriented Easter Team frequently reaches out to for charity and volunteering opportunities. Being longtime members of the region, The Easter Team enjoys teaming up with local organizations throughout the year to ensure everyone’s needs are addressed, and that as many residents as possible can enjoy their beautiful city.

With the goal of having enough donations for the Unity Shoppe to feed the town’s most in-need residents through the end of the year, American Riviera Bank, Fidelity Title, Trader Joe’s, Montecito Village Grocery, and Wild Planet Foods were among the many sponsors in the region who provided donations. “We are always thankful for our sponsors, from local businesses to clients, friends, and family,” Gloria noted.

Whether you’re looking to coordinate a local charity effort or have real estate goals in Santa Barbara County, contact The Easter Team, a philanthropic and knowledgeable group revered for expertly guiding homebuyers and sellers, at associates@EasterTeamRealtors.com or 805-570-0403. With over 35 years of real estate experience, The Easter Team, a family run group, offers unparalleled service and expertise.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 45 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2020, our expert agents assisted in more than 10,000 client transactions for over $13 billion in sales volume. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.

