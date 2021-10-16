Letters Harmon Protects Renters

I’ve lived in Santa Barbara for 48 years, first in Mission Canyon, and, the last decade, downtown. We are in a mixed neighborhood of established older folks along with young people trying to afford to live here. As a board member of the Mission Canyon Association and the S.B. County Fire Safe Council I’ve worked for fire safety, while my husband, a local builder, has pushed for “green” environmental policies.

We are thrilled to have Meagan Harmon as our City Councilmember. So is the Firefighters Union, which endorsed her and recognizes that she supports our efforts to prevent and fight fire, one of the serious dangers Santa Barbara faces. My husband loves her support for Santa Barbara Clean Energy, which lets our city buy 100 percent renewable energy. The Sierra Club has endorsed her for her environmental advocacy. Governor Newsom was so impressed with her that he appointed her to the Coastal Commission to represent the entire Central Coast!

My young neighbors, who live in small studios or shared houses because of high rents, need someone to fight for them. Councilmember Harmon is that person, given her efforts to protect renters and expand affordable housing.

We need people like Meagan Harmon on our City Council, which is why she has been endorsed by so many leaders and organizations. We will be voting for her reelection!

