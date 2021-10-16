Letters James Joyce for Mayor

I join with the S.B. Independent and Montecito Journal in endorsing James Joyce III for Santa Barbara mayor.

In his capacity as senator Hannah Beth Jackson’s chief district staffperson, James worked behind the scenes on numerous local issues, providing a background that will be vital in guiding the city into its next chapter. James has been a part of numerous significant environmental, social justice, and business development initiatives and brings a robust portfolio to the job.

Given the tectonic changes to the city’s management team and the pending challenges, James alone brings sufficient insight without baggage to put the city onto the right path.

