Letters Sneddon a District Four Advocate

This letter to the editor is in response to statements made in the October 6 article “Developer Challenges Incumbent in District 4 Seat on Santa Barbara City Council.” As president of the Riviera Association, a 91-year-old nonprofit neighborhood organization representing households located along the Riviera Ridge from just south of Alameda Padre Sierra up to the Los Padres National Forest in District Four, I would like to share my experience of working with Councilmember Kristen Sneddon.

In my opinion council member Sneddon understands District Four issues well. She has met with the Riviera Association on multiple occasions to understand our concerns and has advocated for us with the City Council and helped us work with city administration on a wide range of issues including fire safety, development issues, and maintenance of our parks. My experiences with Councilmember Sneddon have been consistently positive.

