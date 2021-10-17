BREAKING | Alisal Fire Sunday Morning: 78 Percent Contained, 17,253 Acres Burned
Vote for Harmon

By Erica A. Reyes, S.B.
Sun Oct 17, 2021 | 11:56am

I am a renter who, like many, struggles to make it here in Santa Barbara. That’s why I am urging my friends and family to vote for Meagan Harmon for City Council. Meagan is a renter and the only candidate with a proven track record of protecting renters, supporting affordable housing, and standing up for Santa Barbara’s working families.

Meagan Harmon currently represents our neighborhood on the City Council. She’s earned my trust for many reasons, but especially because she has consistently championed renter protections like:

•  Leading the fight for the city’s first-ever restrictions on no-fault evictions
•  Advocating for a city rental assistance program that has helped cover people’s rent and kept them in their homes
•  Passing a local eviction moratorium, before state and federal governments took any action
•  Always pushing to build more affordable housing

I’m disappointed to see that a number of Trump-supporting, corporate special interests are working to defeat Meagan. These same donors have actively opposed renter protections, fought restrictions on evictions, and tried to block more affordable housing. They are targeting Meagan because she stands up for us.

I hope you will join me in voting for Meagan Harmon for City Council.

Sun Oct 17, 2021 | 23:39pm
