Extra! 2021 Election

Here you can find everything you are looking for on the 2021 Elections all in one place, including candidate profiles, discussions with the candidates, and our endorsements for each race.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 2.

Not sure which district you’re in? Check out the map.

Mayoral Race

Santa Barbara City Council – District 4

Santa Barbara City Council – District 6

Watch the Discussions:

Santa Barbara Independent‘s Endorsements

Mayoral Race – James Joyce III

Santa Barbara City Council Districts 4 & 6 – Kristen Sneddon & Meagan Harmon

