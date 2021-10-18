BREAKING | Containment Grows to 87 Percent on Alisal Fire
Lompoc Man Arrested for Assault and Firearms Charges Following Road Rage Incident

Suspect Allegedly Pointed a Loaded 9-Millimeter Pistol at a Victim in Solvang

Credit: Courtesy
Mon Oct 18, 2021 | 5:44pm

A Lompoc man was arrested by Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office deputies on multiple charges stemming from a road rage incident on Saturday in Solvang.

According to Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick, deputies responded to reports of the incident around 7 p.m. near Mission Drive, where a suspect in a silver Toyota Tacoma allegedly pointed a gun at a victim before fleeing the scene.

A truck matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle was seen in the area of Highway 246 ad Purisima Road, Zick said, and deputies conducted a “high-risk” traffic stop, finding the suspect, Sean Tyler Dukes, of Lompoc. In his vehicle, deputies found a 9-millimeter pistol with a “large capacity magazine” and the serial number removed.

Dukes was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail with multiple charges, including carrying a loaded firearm in public (misdemeanor), possession of an unserialized firearm (misdemeanor), possession of a large-capacity magazine (misdemeanor), criminal threats (felony), and assault with a firearm (felony).  

He has since been released on $50,000 bail, Zick said.

