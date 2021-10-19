Music CAMA Celebrates 103rd Season While in Santa Barbara Classical Music from Around the World Is Back in Town

CAMA is back and better than ever with robust seasons scheduled for both the International Series at the Granada and the Masterseries recitals at the Lobero. The biggest news of all involves a collaboration between CAMA and the Music Academy of the West, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary. Together, the two organizations are sponsoring a visit by the London Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Sir Simon Rattle. That concert, on Thursday, March 24, will be at the Granada and will feature works by Berlioz, Sibelius, Barók, and Ravel.

The LSO conducted by Sir Simon Rattle. | Credit: Mark Allan / London Symphony Orchestra

Even before their official seasons begin in 2022, CAMA already presented a concert by Les Violons du Roy with Avi Avital at the Lobero on October 19. The 103rd season proper kicks off with two symphony orchestra concerts in January, the Royal Philharmonic on Tuesday, January 11, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic on Friday, January 28, both at the Granada.

Thursday, February 24, sees the Russian National Orchestra arrive with founder and pianist Mikhail Pletnev at the keyboard for Schumann’s piano concerto. Following the London Symphony appearance mentioned above, the International Series at the Granada wraps up on Tuesday, April 12, with the first ever Santa Barbara appearance of Sir John Eliot Gardiner leading the English Baroque Soloists in a concert of Haydn and Mozart played on period instruments.

There will be four Masterseries performances at the Lobero in the 2022 season, two in March and one each in April and May. On Wednesday, March 2, Jordi Savall will lead Le Concert des Nations in a concert of music from the film Tous les matins du monde. Pianist Benjamin Grosvenor, whose scheduled appearance in March 2020 was canceled due to COVID after he arrived in Santa Barbara, returns to finish what he started on Friday, March 18, and soprano Isabel Bayrakdarian comes in with violin and piano support for a recital on Saturday, April 23. In the final concert of the 2022 season, violinist James Ehnes and pianist Orion Weiss will perform on Tuesday, May 24.

For tickets, subscriptions, and information, visit camasb.org or call (805) 966-4324.

