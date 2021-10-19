SBIFF’s Riviera Theatre Is Back

More Like This

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Riviera Theatre has returned to regularly scheduled screenings as of October 15. The first film to play on a regular basis at the theater since the pandemic shutdown is the new Todd Haynes documentary, The Velvet Underground, which shows through Saturday, October 23. Next up will be Bergman Island, along with a pair of Film Society screenings on Sunday, October 24 — The Sparks Brothers documentary and Last Night in Soho. For the full schedule, visit sbiffriviera.com .

