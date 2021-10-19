SBIFF’s Riviera Theatre Is Back
Riviera Theatre Returns to Regular Schedule
The Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Riviera Theatre has returned to regularly scheduled screenings as of October 15. The first film to play on a regular basis at the theater since the pandemic shutdown is the new Todd Haynes documentary, The Velvet Underground, which shows through Saturday, October 23. Next up will be Bergman Island, along with a pair of Film Society screenings on Sunday, October 24 — The Sparks Brothers documentary and Last Night in Soho. For the full schedule, visit sbiffriviera.com.
Sign up for Pano, Charles Donelan’s weekly newsletter that captures the full range of arts and entertainment available in our region in one panoramic weekly wide shot, scanning our cultural horizon for the best in theater, visual art, film, dance, music, and more.