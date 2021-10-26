Arts & Entertainment Warrior Women Project at Campbell Hall on November 3 UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents Madonna Thunder Hawk, Marcella Gilbert, and Dr. Elizabeth Castle

UCSB Arts & Lectures continues its Justice for All series on Wednesday, November 3, with a documentary film and talkback featuring the women of the Warrior Women Project — Madonna Thunder Hawk, Marcella Gilbert, and Dr. Elizabeth Castle. The approximately hour-long film screening will be followed by a discussion with the director/producer, Castle; and the film’s subjects and stars, Gilbert and Thunder Hawk.

These women represent the matriarchal leadership of the Lakota people and are among the most prominent Native American activists in the world today. The excitement surrounding the revision of American history by the scholarship and through the oral histories of Indigenous women will blow you away. It’s some of the most important work being done in American history today, and this is a can’t-miss opportunity to witness and interact with some of the movement’s central figures. See artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

