Letters Why Vote for Nina Johnson?

It is undemocratic that the Democratic Party endorse or work against other Democrats running in what should be a nonpartisan election. As a democrat, the behavior brings me no pride. We need to unite and find common ground to face homelessness, housing, vacant retail space, and the pandemic.

City Council should have supported funding for the Mission Canyon Bridge to address safety codes and pedestrian ADA requirements while preserving historic character. This council rejected the grant and years of community work.

We need to work proactively — locally and with Sacramento to find solutions to moderate and low-income housing shortages.

We need to use the “carrot” to find ways to address vacant storefronts — working with property owners and businesses for “pop-ups,” expediting tenant improvement permits, creating an adaptive reuse ordinance, and creating smaller retail spaces.

We need to recognize and engage local artists, businesses, property owners, professionals, all. Only they can produce Santa Barbara authentic solutions.

Over 20 years, Nina has worked to bring out the best for Santa Barbara through collaboration, inclusion, creativity, and thoughtful thinking. She is not controlled by any party and will bring her unique approach to City Council.

A vote for Nina is a vote for you.

• Nina and AIASB collaborated to install exhibits in storefronts to invigorate downtown and facilitate community engagement on affordable & low-income housing studies from local designers.

• Nina collaborated to imagine and realize the Blue Light Show honoring Essential Worker Heroes during COVID-19.

