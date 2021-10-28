Letters

More Limits on Campaigns Warranted

By Fred Kapp, Los Alamos
Thu Oct 28, 2021 | 1:56pm

In regard to Laura Capps’s recent Voice on spending caps. I go several extreme steps further: No political contributions whatsoever. Each candidate has same allocated amount for campaign, no commercials, mandatory debates, full disclosure of assets and taxes, and finally mandatory term limits.

Santa Barbara city and county politicians for a county our size have far too much in donations with candidates spending millions for 30,000-50,000 voters. We should not have to follow the money. Obviously and sadly the system is firmly in place, and the will of the people depends on who pays to play.

