The letter is a big thumb’s up for Tyler Hayden’s investigative journalism. The Bellosguardo Foundation represents the worst of Santa Barbara’s nepotism, favoritism, elitism, and downright corruption. Kudos for not only bringing it to light but fostering a much needed accountability, and updating the situation. It is most refreshing to see actual news rather than the typical glossing over of your competitive “news” outlet.

