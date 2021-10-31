Letters Murillo: Experience and Leadership

As mayor, Cathy Murillo has led Santa Barbara through historic challenges and delivered results. She has the proven experience we need to keep moving Santa Barbara forward.

She helped create the State Street Promenade, formed the COVID-19 Business Advisory Task Force to help local businesses during the pandemic, protected funding for libraries and youth programs, increased the supply of affordable housing while protecting the character of our neighborhoods.

Our Mayor Cathy Murillo proven experience and leadership we can trust. Your vote matters.

