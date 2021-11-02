Letters

Avoid the Slim Vote Margin

By Marilynn Brewer, S.B.
Tue Nov 02, 2021 | 10:24am

Voting in this year’s city election has been an exercise in pure frustration, knowing that if I cast my single vote for the mayoral candidate that I really most preferred I would be increasing the likelihood that my least preferred candidate would win by a slim plurality. So I strongly agree with Nick Welsh’s column about the need to reform Santa Barbara election practices, both campaign financing and ballot reform.

But why call for a run-off election process when rank-order voting would accomplish the same thing without the added expense and effort of a second election?

I hope you will look into this alternative and throw your weight behind any efforts to get the change we need.

Tue Nov 02, 2021 | 21:42pm
