Politics It’s Election Day, and Only a Quarter of Voters Have Cast Ballots Polls Are Open to Voters Until 8 p.m. at Five Locations Across Santa Barbara in Mayoral, City Council Races

With just hours left b efore polls close at 8 p.m., voter turnout for the November 2 election to decide who will be mayor of Santa Barbara and determine two hotly contested City Council races — the District 4 race between incumbent councilmember Kristen Sneddon and redeveloper Barrett Reed and the District 6 race pitting incumbent Meagan Harmon against challengers Nina Johnson and Jason Carlton — is at just around 26 percent. For comparison, Santa Barbara saw a 36 percent total turnout for the election in 2019.

Those who are registered can drop off their ballots at an official Ballot Drop Box or a Voter Service Center, including City Hall, the Eastside Library, the Westside Neighborhood Center, MacKenzie Park, and the County Elections Office on Calle Real. Any Santa Barbara residents who have not yet registered to vote in today’s election can register and cast their vote at any of the five Voter Service Centers. Volunteers will be collecting ballots until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The City of Santa Barbara will be displaying the City Election results on Tuesday, November 2, at 8:15 p.m. at City Hall on 735 Anacapa Street. The display will be outside City Hall, facing De La Guerra Plaza. The results will be displayed at City Hall until 9 p.m.

Find the ballot drop-off locations below. For more information, visit the City of Santa Barbara website here.

