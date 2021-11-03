Dance BASSH Celebrates 20 Years of Dance Derrick Curtis and BASSH Return for Two Nights at the Marjorie Luke Theater

When it comes to the theatrical presentation of social dance styles in Santa Barbara, BASSH is the one. After several postponements and some health challenges for the show’s producer and MC Derrick Curtis, this unique multidisciplinary evening of dance magic is back, with two performances scheduled at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 5, and Saturday, November 6, at the Marjorie Luke Theater. As always, the range of approaches will be inclusive, from Persian and hip-hop to aerials, belly-dancing, ballroom, and beyond.

Curtis, a mentor to thousands of Santa Barbara dancers and a recipient of the Indy’s Lifetime Achievement Award for Dance in 2017, had one of his legs amputated from the knee down in February 2021. Thanks to a successful GoFundMe campaign and his indomitable spirit, Curtis is now walking on a prosthetic leg. He looks forward to seeing his many former students and Santa Barbara’s vibrant dance community at the shows. For tickets and information, visit sbassh.com.

