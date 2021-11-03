About Us Santa Barbara Scavenger Hunt Superstars Meet the Winners of Our Inaugural Best of Santa Barbara® Scavenger Hunt

To celebrate and bring to life this year’s annual Best of Santa Barbara® issue, which came out two weeks ago, we hosted our first ever Scavenger Hunt on October 23, when 44 teams traveled all over town solving clues in order to win $1,000. No team got a perfect score, but the winners, 404TeamNameNotFound, got 750 out of 760 points, just five points ahead of second place.

Led by Becca Hilburn (a senior automation engineer at LogicMonitor), the winning team also included her husband, Taylor Hilburn (a build and release engineer at LogicMonitor); Kelsey Bardfield (a manager at Anchore); and Jen (a LogicMonitor software engineer who didn’t want to use her last name).

“Our group has a mix of long-time Santa Barbara residents and newer residents, so we thought it would be fun to join forces and explore the town, where some stops would be new adventures for some and have nostalgic associations for others,” said Becca. “We know how to rely on each of our individual strengths to come together as a team, and we all possess a competitive spirit. We spent the first hour or so diving into the questions and organizing them into areas of town for efficiency, Googling the ones we had some trouble figuring out, double-checking our work, and then hitting the streets to check the items off the list (with a few pit stops for food and drinks throughout). It was a really fun weekend, and we hope the Independent runs it again next year!”

