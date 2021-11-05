Briefs Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Traffic Collision on Las Positas Road DUI Does Not Appear to be Factor

Credit: SBPD

Santa Barbara Police officers responded to a call of a serious traffic collision Thursday in the area of Las Positas Road and Stanley Avenue, after a pickup truck struck and killed a pedestrian.

The female pedestrian’s name has not been released pending notification to the family. The pedestrian was found unresponsive, laying in the roadway north of Stanley Avenue. Officers conducted CPR until paramedics arrived on scene, but the pedestrian passed away from her injuries sustained in the collision.

It is believed the pedestrian was several dozen feet north of Stanley Avenue when she started crossing the roadway, according to Ethan Ragsdale, public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department. She was then struck by a large pickup truck driving north on Las Positas Road.

The driver of the vehicle immediately pulled over and contacted the Combined Communications Center to report the accident. DUI does not appear to be a factor in this collision.

This case is currently active and no other information can be released at this time.

If anyone witnessed the collision, please contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 897-3719.

