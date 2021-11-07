Letters A Failed Relationship

If, as Sheriff Brown insists, that building good relationships with students is their primary role, then armed officers on campus have failed. Is Sheriff Brown denying that many students of color are afraid and feel anxious around school resource officer? What does it say to the fact that students and families of color are too afraid to speak up openly for fear of retaliation and feel a need to speak anonymously in an Instagram campaign?

Why is one white man quoted in full when 30 public comments by students, teachers, and community members in a school board meeting were made with documented evidence proving that the officers do not prevent violence and in fact cause harm to students? Is this considered unbiased reporting?

Why do these mostly white folks feel blindsided? Perhaps they are simply blind to the harm done to students of color.

