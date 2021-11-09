News 9-1-1 System Down in Santa Barbara County Incoming Calls Not Reaching Dispatch

The 9-1-1 system is down due to a power outage, the County of Santa Barbara announced just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The dispatch centers were operating normally, the text said, but the county did not know when incoming calls for 9-1-1 would work again. In the meantime, the public is asked to call (805) 683-2724 if they have an emergency.

The City of Goleta advises calling first responders directly if necessary:

Santa Barbara City FD/PD: (805) 882-8900

Santa Barbara Co Sheriff/Fire: (805) 683-2724

UC Police Department: (805) 893-3446

This story will be updated as information is available.

