Courts & Crime Alleged Suspect in Downtown Shooting Identified as Santa Barbara Resident Shooting of 32-Year-Old Male Occurred Following Verbal Altercation at Local Bar

Suspect Kevin Rios | Credit: SBPD

Santa Barbara Detectives have identified the alleged suspect from the November 4 shooting that occurred downtown near the 1st block of East Cota Street.

On November 4, a 32-year-old man was found in an alley downtown with a gunshot wound in his neck. Officers determined the shooting had taken place following a verbal altercation at a local bar.

Kevin Rios, a 22-year-old Santa Barbara resident, has been identified as the alleged shooter. Rios is believed to be in possession of a handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department Public Information Officer Ethan Ragsdale. Rios is currently outstanding at the time of this release.

Rios was last seen during the night of the shooting in the downtown area. He is described as an adult male with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’9″ and 180 pounds.

Rios is wanted for attempted murder, and anyone who observes Rios is encouraged to contact 9-1-1 immediately.

