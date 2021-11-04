Briefs Man Shot in Neck on East Cota Street Following Verbal Altercation at Bar Victim Found in Alley by Officers, Suspect in Shooting Currently At-Large

Santa Barbara Police Officers responded to reports of a shooting on East Cota Street at 2 a.m. Thursday, discovering a 32-year-old male victim in an alley with a single gunshot wound in his neck. The suspect in this shooting is currently at-large.

The victim was found in an alleyway adjacent to City Lot 10 downtown. During the investigation it was determined that the man had been involved in a verbal altercation with a group of subjects at a bar prior to the shooting. Officers found blood and evidence that a firearm had been discharged at the scene. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital Emergency Room for treatment. According to Ethan Ragsdale, public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department, this appears to be an isolated incident.

This is an active investigation, and there is no other information available for release at this time.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Add to Favorites