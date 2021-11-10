Briefs Sheriff’s Deputies Rescue Unconscious Woman from Structure Fire on Orange Avenue Woman Found Unresponsive, With Clothes Catching Fire When Deputies Arrived

Credit: Courtesy of Santa Barbara County Fire

Sheriff’s deputies rescued an unconscious woman out of a structure fire Tuesday in the 100-block of Orange Avenue.

Sheriff’s Deputy Rockwell Ellis and Senior Deputy David Ashley were first to arrive at the scene after the report of a structure fire was made. The deputies found the unconscious woman on the floor inside an apartment that was filled with smoke and flames. The woman was unresponsive, and her clothing was beginning to catch fire.

Ashley patted out the flames on the woman’s clothing and pulled her out the door with the assistance of Ellis. Once she was outside of the apartment, deputies worked together to carry the unconscious victim down a flight of stairs and to the street.

County Fire arrived on scene moments later and began fighting the fire. The victim and both deputies were transported to area hospitals. Both deputies left the hospital later that evening and are expected to recover. The status of the victim is currently unknown.

