Say Goodbye to Sam “Bam” Cunningham

A memorial tribute to Sam “Bam” Cunningham will take place Saturday, November 20, at Santa Barbara High’s Peabody Stadium, where he played football and competed in track and field for the Dons. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on the Cunningham Family Track, which was dedicated on July 3 in honor of Sam and his three younger brothers. Sam, 70, died on September 8 at his home in Inglewood. Those attending the ceremony are encouraged to wear clothes or hats reflecting SBHS, the USC Trojans or New England Patriots – the teams that Cunningham represented during his stellar football career.

