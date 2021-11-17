News Seven Male San Marcos High Students Arrested for Assault on Campus Students Allegedly Recorded the Assault, Later Found by School Administration

Seven juveniles have been arrested for a series of assaults on a student that occurred at the San Marcos High School campus.

On November 9, San Marcos High School administrators informed the School Resource Deputy (SRD) of several videos depicting assaults of a student that occurred on campus. Through cooperation from the school’s administration, the SRD determined that a student had been seriously injured in a series of attacks by numerous students.

On November 10, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested seven male students for felony charges, including assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and conspiracy. One student was released to his guardians and the remaining six were transported to the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall, where they will be booked.

“Our first priority is always to safeguard the safety and well-being of all students,” said San Marcos Principal Kip Glazer in a statement November 10. “In this case, these assaults were isolated to the students involved.”

The district will not comment further on the situation, due to this being an ongoing criminal investigation involving several minors.

“We are cooperating with law enforcement officials as they continue to investigate the incident,” said Superintendent Hilda Maldanado in a statement November 12. “While we can not speak about the specifics of this case, we do want to say that our heart goes out to all of those impacted by this unfortunate incident.”

