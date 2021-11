More Like This

Thank you to all supporters who joined my campaign for improved city leadership. Each of you has been an important contributor to helping me bring vital issues to city voters’ awareness. I congratulate mayor-elect Randy Rowse and look forward to collaborating with him on making our city a better place for all!

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.