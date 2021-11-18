Letters Biking in Santa Barbara

My family and I visited Santa Barbara over Veterans Day weekend. It was our first visit since before the pandemic and, if anything, Santa Barbara just keeps getting better.

Since Santa Barbara has become more bike friendly, we bring our e-bikes and we use them when we stay here. The e-bikes are a fun way to get around the city, see the sights, shop, and explore without worrying about parking or traffic.

We especially love the new walkable, bikeable stretch of State Street, which makes the downtown area much more pleasant than it was before, and we hope those changes on State Street are here to stay.

We hope the city can continue these improvements by adding more bike racks and filling in some of the gaps in the bike lane network.

Our family has loved Santa Barbara for a long time. I didn’t think it was possible, but we love it even more now!

