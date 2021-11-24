Announcement At-Risk Missing Adult

SANTA BARBARA, CA – November 23, 2021

Credit: Courtesy

The Santa Barbara Police Department is attempting to locate an at-risk missing adult, Jorge Bryan Perez, 27-years-old. Perez goes by his middle name of “Bryan”.

He was last seen yesterday in the City of Lompoc visiting family and is now believed to be in the vicinity of the City of Santa Barbara.

Perez is approximately 5’ 6”, 180lbs, with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last wearing a white polo shirt, with blue jeans, and grey Vans shoes. He is missing three fingers on his left hand. He currently may be driving a black 2007 Mercedes 550 sedan with a temporary (paper) California license plate (last 4 digits of plate: 2Y51).

We are requesting anyone who observes Perez or has information about his whereabouts to call 9-1-1 immediately. Questions regarding this at-risk missing can be directed to the Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center at 805-882-8900.

Add to Favorites