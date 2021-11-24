Extra! The Great Holiday Giveaway: Island Packers

Enter below for a chance to win the prize from Island Packers.

Giveaway is open from December 2 – 15. Winners will be notified via email by Thursday, December 16.

Prize Description: Harbor Lights Cruise from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for two adult fares. Dates are December 19th thru 23rd. One-hour cruise in the harbor and Ventura Keys to view beautiful decorated boats and waterfront homes and listen to seasonal music.

*(Not valid for the Ventura Harbor Parade of Lights Dec. 17 & 18). Recommend advance reservations at 805-642-1393.

