The holiday season is here! We have partnered up with several local businesses to host our annual Great Holiday Giveaway!

The giveaway runs from December 2 – 15. Look below to see which businesses are participating and what great prizes they’re giving away!

You can enter as many of the giveaways as you would like. One entry per email address. Winners will be notified via email by Thursday, December 16.

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

sbbg.org Prize Description: A gift of membership. This membership (worth $75) provides free admission to the Garden for the year and 2 guest passes for friends and family, access to 345 botanic gardens and arboreta, a 10% discount at many participating local nurseries, advance registration and reduced fees on classes, field trips, lectures, special events, and more. Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: SB Botanic Garden

Estetica mia

esteticamia.com Prize Description: Experience a blissful Estetica Mia Spa Day. Indulge in a restorative Jurlique Facial, a softening brown sugar body scrub and a rejuvenating Mia Lotus Massage. Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Estetica mia

Folio Press & Paperie

foliopressandpaperie.com Prize Description: Folio Press & Paperie is giving away 3 separate prize bundles to 3 different winners: $75 gift certificate to Folio Press & Paperie + in-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)

$30 gift certificate plus in-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)

In-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available) Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Folio Press & Paperie

Island Packers

islandpackers.com Prize Description: Harbor Lights Cruise from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for two adult fares. Dates are December 19th thru 23rd. One-hour cruise in the harbor and Ventura Keys to view beautiful decorated boats and waterfront homes and listen to seasonal music.

*(Not valid for the Ventura Harbor Parade of Lights Dec. 17 & 18). Recommend advance reservations at 805-642-1393. Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Island Packers

Viva Oliva

vivaoliva.com Prize Description: Gift card with value of $100, no expiration date, no other restrictions. Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Viva Oliva

The Yes Store

theyesstore.com Prize Description: The Yes Store is giving away two $50 gift certificates to two different winners (must be used before The Yes Store closes for the year on December 24th, 2021) Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: The Yes Store

