Sports SBCC Football Receives Invite to 2021 Chick-fil-A Winter-Festi Bowl Three Consecutive Wins to Close the Regular Season Results in Bowl Bid for SBCC

For the first time since 2016 the SBCC football team will play in a bowl game.

The Vaqueros finished the regular season with a 7-3 overall record and will take on Palomar College in the 2021 Chick-Fil-A Winter-Festi Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The game will be played at Escondido High School.

In addition, 14 SBCC players received American Pacific All-league recognition. Wide receiver Marcus Bellon, offensive lineman Donovan Davis, defensive lineman Jordan Tagoloa, linebacker Tyler Haughney, linebacker Kai Singleton and running back Jerry Martin were all-APL first-team selections.

SBCC’s All-APL second-team selections include: quarterback Alex Johnson, running back Mekhi Norfleet, Offensive lineman Josiah Roa, cornerback Jamari Cannon, safety Jack Kilpatrick, punter Nate Miskella and kick returner Xavier Bonds.

#30 Jamari Cannon returns a punt for a touchdown against Orange Coast College.

The Vaqueros won their final three games to stay in bowl contention and finished tied for the most wins the program has achieved in the last 17 seasons.

Johnson took over at quarterback midseason and proved to be a reliable signal caller as he finished with 12 touchdown passes and just four interceptions in five starts. Bellon scored a team-leading 10 touchdowns, including six on special teams to solidify himself as one of the most dangerous kick returners in SBCC history.

Tagaloa, a Bishop Diego high product, made his presence felt on the interior of the defensive line in his first season of college football and finished with two sacks and two tackles for loss.

