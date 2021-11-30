Briefs

Diver Found Dead off Gaviota Coast Identified as Lobster Fisherman

Authorities Searched for Diver in Early-Morning Hours on Saturday

By
Tue Nov 30, 2021 | 9:39am

The lobster diver reported missing and found dead in the water off Gaviota early Saturday morning was identified by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s office as 54-year-old Terry Gummerman of Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara County Fire and the Water Rescue and Search team received a report of a diver who failed to return after diving for lobster around 3 a.m on Saturday, according to County Fire Public Information Officer Daniel Bertucelli.

After a search conducted by the water rescue team, Coast Guard, and Santa Barbara County Air Support, Bertucelli announced that Gummerman was found dead at 7:40 a.m. near Mariposa Reina.

This is a developing story, and authorities have not released details regarding cause of death. More information will be released once made available.

Tue Nov 30, 2021 | 20:51pm
