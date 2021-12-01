Announcement Veterinary Shortage Makes an Impact at Santa Barbara Humane

A nationwide shortage of veterinarians and veterinary staff is being felt at Santa Barbara

Humane. By some estimates, there are more than 5,000 veterinary job openings throughout the country. Santa Barbara County is no exception, with openings not just in shelter clinics, but also in private practices. At Santa Barbara Humane, there are currently five veterinary positions open.

As a result of the shortage and reduced clinic capacities due to the pandemic, many pet owners must book veterinary appointments weeks or even months in advance. The lengthy wait times have caused people who can afford care with their private veterinarian to choose the high quality and affordable care at the clinics at Santa Barbara Humane out of desperation to get in sooner. This means a longer wait for families who may require financial assistance that is only available at Santa Barbara Humane.

The clinic is actively recruiting new team members, while working diligently to help provide high quality care and attention to each pet. The organization asks pet owners to please note:

● Same day services are not offered. Please contact Advanced Veterinary Specialists or Central Coast Emergency Vet for emergency care.

● Plan ahead! Book your wellness appointments now for 2022.

● Please be patient with us and other local veterinarians as we all work toward helping to meet the needs of the community!

“Our team is doing tremendous work trying to help as many families as possible,” said Dr. Katie Marrie, DVM, MS. “We look forward to continuing the great work and expanding our team so we can do more.”

###

Santa Barbara Humane is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization operating two campuses located in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria. Each campus provides care for community-owned and homeless animals, including affordable high-quality veterinary care, compassionate behavior training programs, and a relinquishment program for owners who can no longer care for their pets. Homeless animals receive medical care, shelter, and basic behavior training until their adoption. Because it is a local organization that is not affiliated or funded by the national

Humane Society or SPCA, Santa Barbara Humane relies on local donor support to ensure every dog and cat gets the care they need.

Add to Favorites