Wildfire Alisal Fire Declared Officially Out by Los Padres National Forest Officials No Smoke, Flames, or Hot Spots Observed in Last 30 Days

Los Padres National Forest officials announced Friday that the Alisal Fire has been declared out. No smoke, flames, or hot spots have been observed for more than 30 days. Suppression repair on fire lines has been completed, and Burned Area Emergency Response repair work will continue over the next few months.

The Alisal Fire began October 11 and burned a total of 16,970 acres before being fully contained on November 20. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“Los Padres National Forest officials would like to thank our hardworking firefighters, local fire departments and cooperators,” wrote Los Padres Public Affairs Officer Andrew Madsen in a press release Friday, “for their support and shared commitment to protecting our communities and natural resources.

