More Like This

In regard to traffic problem at Chick-fil-A , I spoke to a Santa Barbara police officer about this. He told me the police have been told NOT to give tickets there even though the sign says not to block the street. I think giving tickets or at least having a police person there during peak times would help. I contacted my City Council representative and was given the same response: We are working on it.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.