Letters

Remembering Dick Jensen

By Becky Davis, Goleta
Mon Dec 06, 2021 | 10:35am

The irony of Dick Jensen‘s obit being in your 2021 Local Heroes edition last week was not lost on me. Dick’s obit did not mention that he was the Assistant Chancellor for Budget & Planning at UCSB for many, many years, and only left (to finish his UC career at UCSC) because those with a political agenda couldn’t cope with his dedication to the data, the facts, and the truth.

Dick refused to slant the data to support whatever narrative was being promoted at the time. He hired honest, good analysts, and trusted them to do their work without excessive supervision or oversight. Competence and truth prevailed in his world, not campus politics. As such, he was a treasured mentor, colleague, and friend to me and many others. He will be sorely missed, and his immense contributions to the UC system, and whatever honor and honesty UCSB had during his tenure, should be noted.

