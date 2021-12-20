Announcement Santa Barbara Named a Silver-Level Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists

SANTA BARBARA, CA – December 20, 2021

The League of American Bicyclists has honored the City’s efforts to build better places for people to bike with a Silver-level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) award. Santa Barbara joins 497 communities across the country in the movement for safer streets and better bicycling for everyone. The Silver Level BFC award recognizes the City’s commitment to improving conditions for all people who bike through investments in bike infrastructure, active transportation policies, education programs, and bike events to encourage biking as a healthy and sustainable transportation option.

“Biking has the power to transform our nation economically, environmentally and socially and it’s so important that communities like Santa Barbara have laid the groundwork over several years to make biking a safe, accessible option for all. With many more Americans turning to biking as a fun way to get outdoors and as a necessary transportation option, we must keep the momentum to build a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone going,” said Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists. “This Bicycle Friendly Community award is the culmination of years of work put in by Santa Barbara and its citizen advocates for better biking. Santa Barbara joins 57 new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Communities in the movement toward healthier, more sustainable and connected places. As we gear up for what we hope to be a transformational new year for biking investments, we’re grateful that Santa Barbara and communities like it are pedaling alongside us to power the better bicycling movement.”

“Santa Barbara continues to invest in our active transportation infrastructure. Making biking more accessible and welcoming can reduce congestion and parking impacts, and provides a healthy and sustainable transportation option in a city rich with bicycling history. With numerous transformative bicycle projects coming online in the coming years, the community continues to embrace bicycling in Santa Barbara, and aims to improve our BFC ranking moving forward.” – Jessica Grant, Supervising Transportation Planner, City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department

To learn more about the BFC program, visit bikeleague.org/community.

