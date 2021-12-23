Real Estate Staci Caplan Named Realtor® of the Year

On December 3, 2021 The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors bestowed its annual REALTOR® of the Year award to Staci Caplan, owner and broker of Pacific Crest Realty.

Caplan has been a Realtor since 2004, and has served at the local and state level every year since 2008. Locally, she has served as a member or chairperson of the Government Relations Committee, the Budget & Finance Committee, Realtor Action Fund, MLS Committee, and on the Board of Directors, where she served as President in 2020.

At the state level, Caplan has served the California Association of Realtors on various committees including the Land Use & Environmental Committee, Legislative Committee, as Public Policy Liaison, and more. She currently serves on both the Legislative Committee and the Local Government Forum.

One of Caplan’s passions is providing and maintaining housing for all. She says, “I have a deep respect for our lobbying efforts to encourage the creation of supply to meet housing demand, to preserve private property rights, and to provide housing opportunities for all. I speak with our legislators during visits to the state capitol in Sacramento, and I am currently serving as a Key Contact to State Senator Monique Limon.”

Service to the community is a family affair: Caplan’s mother Diana Bull received the REALTOR® of the Year award in 1985, and was on hand this year for the ceremony honoring her daughter. This is the first time that two generations in one family have ever received this honor.

In her acceptance speech, Caplan acknowledged her mother’s influence, stating: “I have been blessed to have her as my mom and my mentor throughout this journey. She taught me from the beginning that service goes hand-in-hand, to our clients, our community and to our profession.”

The REALTOR® of the Year is awarded to someone who has served as a member of SBAOR for at least five years, and who has made a significant contribution to both the association and its membership over a period of years. The recipient must model ethical behavior and have a stellar reputation among their peers.

The award was presented by Jennifer Berger of Compass, who noted that in addition to her titles and accomplishments, Caplan is known for her humility and desire to serve. Caplan received a plaque which reads, “In recognition of your dedication and exemplary service to the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors through your extraordinary willingness and personal example of consistent support to the real estate industry. Presented with sincere gratitude, December 2021”

