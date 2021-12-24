All Booked All Booked: Falling in Love with an Author Taylor Jenkins Reid Becomes ‘Auto-Buy’ Wordsmith

Never have I ever been so in love with an author than I am with Taylor Jenkins Reid. Sure, there are other authors whose books I will always read. Ruth Ware’s thrillers, Talia Hibbert’s romances, and Angie Thomas’s YA novels are just a few of my favorites. But my love for Taylor Jenkins Reid is still unmatched. She is my “auto-buy” author.

Why her? Well, I honestly can’t pinpoint it. Maybe it has to do with her use of two timelines, or how there is always at least one (unpredictable) twist. Maybe it’s how well-constructed her storylines are. Or perhaps it’s her characters whom I consistently fall in love with. Whatever it is, I can’t get enough of it.

I first discovered TJR back in 2017 when I picked up The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. This was the book that really put her on the map both in my world and the actual world. The title was what led me to pick it up, but after a few chapters, I was smitten. Then in 2019, I read Daisy Jones & The Six. And just last month, I had the pleasure of diving into her latest novel, Malibu Rising, my favorite of the three. It is so rare to find an author whose books get better and better.

Looking at the release dates, she publishes one book every two years. For most people, and probably for Taylor herself, that is plenty. But for me? I need distractions. While counting down the days to her next release, I am reading through her backlist. While her backlist is lesser-known, the quality is still there. Now let’s just hope she has been writing books since middle school, or else I’ll be through those by 2022.

Below are a few of my favorite Taylor Jenkins Reid novels — all of which are perfect summer reads.

I am a big believer in going into a book knowing as little as possible. I try not to read too much of the synopses or reviews, since most of them over-share. My pitches below are short and sweet just for that reason.

Let’s start with my favorite and the most recent of the bunch, Malibu Rising. Set in sunny Malibu during the summer of 1983, the four famous Riva siblings host their annual end-of-summer party. This is the story of one family’s unforgettable night.

If you love ’70s rock music, Daisy Jones & The Six is the book for you. We follow the rise and sudden breakup of a 1970s rock group. Through a series of interviews with the bandmates years later, we uncover the real reason behind the breakup.

This book is a spectacular audiobook and features a full cast of voice actors.

If you’re looking for something a little glamorous, look no further than The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. We follow a young reporter, Monique, who is given the opportunity of a lifetime: a tell-all with the reclusive Hollywood icon Evelyn Hugo.

Have you ever questioned how much one decision can affect your life? Maybe in Another Life tackles the idea of fate and how much of it is really in our control.

Pro tip: Have cinnamon rolls at the ready. You will want one, trust me.

